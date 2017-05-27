Neymar equals Puskas' record in Copa final

Neymar scored Barcelona's second goal in a Copa del Rey-clinching 3-1 win over Alaves on Saturday, becoming the first player to score in three consecutive finals since Real Madrid great Ferenc Puskas.

Barca beat Athletic Bilbao in 2015 and Sevilla in 2016 to clinch back-to-back titles, with Brazil international Neymar netting in both games.

And as they collected a third straight Copa, Neymar was again on the scoresheet, putting Barca 2-1 up at the Vicente Calderon after Theo Hernandez had cancelled out Lionel Messi's opener.

The last player to score in three consecutive finals was Madrid's Puskas, between 1960 and 1962, although his side twice lost to rivals Atletico Madrid before beating Sevilla.