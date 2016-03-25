Neymar excited to face Suarez

Brazil captain Neymar insists he is ready for a meeting with good friend Luis Suarez when his side face Uruguay.

The 24-year-old was under an injury cloud heading into Friday's World Cup qualifier, but he appears ready to go.

A meeting with fellow Barcelona superstar Suarez, who is making his international return, awaits and Neymar is excited by the prospect.

"We were talking by message we would miss each other during the pre-match," Neymar told a news conference.

"We would always be together. We have a great friendship along with [Lionel] Messi.

"Besides the good relationship on the field, we also have a relationship off the field and this I think is the most important.

"And on the field the things flow, because one always wants to help other, always wants the other to score and it's beautiful for our team."

The game is an important one for Brazil, who have won two of their opening four qualifiers.

Neymar said he was hopeful of victory, and he expects a thrilling encounter in Recife.

"I think it will be a great game, an amazing show for those who enjoy to watch football," he said.

"And I will face my friend Suarez, who is a great player. I hope to win."