Neymar family maintains innocence

NN Consultoria, the company owned by Neymar's father, has responded to the latest attempt by Spanish prosecutors to seek a jail term for the Barcelona star, insisting the parties under suspicion will be cleared of any wrongdoing.

A two-year prison sentence and €10 million fine is being sought for the Brazil international, as well as fines and jail terms for his father and mother, over alleged corruption surrounding his transfer from Santos in 2013.

The case stems from a complaint by investment group DIS, which owned 40 per cent of Neymar's economic rights and claims it received less money than it was entitled to following the Brazil international's transfer.

On Wednesday, NN Consultoria issued a statement claiming the latest reports are not a new development, the case having been reopened in September, and reiterating the innocence of the striker and his family.

The statement read: "In relation to the news published on Wednesday of the accusations against Neymar Jr. and his father, Neymar da Silva Santos, we reiterate it is the same process reopened in September 2016, which had been filed by Judge Jose de la Mata.

"The parties have not been notified of the opening of the indictment of the Public Ministry or of the period in which the defence may be filed. We remain calm because all contracts were signed with respect to legal, ethical and moral procedures and with the knowledge of Santos … and Barcelona.

"We are sure that time will offer all positive responses."