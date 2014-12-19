Neymar in frame for return against Cordoba

The Brazil international missed the goalless draw against Getafe last time out in La Liga and was not part of the much-changed side that hammered Huesca 8-1 in the Copa del Rey on Tuesday.

But he is back in contention, with head coach Luis Enrique confirming that a decision will be made over the 22-year-old's participation on Saturday, when Barca will look to close the gap on leaders Real Madrid to one point.

"Neymar trained with the rest of the squad and he's available," Luis Enrique said.

Neymar is enjoying a stellar campaign, with 11 goals in 13 league appearances.

He will hope to play some part as Barca seek a response to their frustrating stalemate against Getafe, but Luis Enrique is wary of the threat posed by Cordoba, who sit 18th.

"Cordoba can hurt us on the counter, with players like [Nabil] Ghilas or wingers like Fidel or Borja [Garcia]," he added.

Barca ran out 5-0 winners when the two sides last met, earning a 7-0 aggregate triumph in the 2012-13 Copa del Rey.