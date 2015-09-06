Neymar frustrated at being benched for win over Costa Rica

Neymar has expressed frustration about watching the majority of Brazil's friendly win over Costa Rica in New Jersey from the bench.

The Barcelona star was introduced eight minutes from the end of Brazil's penultimate game before for their World Cup qualifying campaign gets under way.

Dunga fielded an experimental side during Saturday's 1-0 win, sealed courtesy of Hulk's early goal, and Neymar is determined to ensure being dropped from the starting XI is only a short-term measure.

"Being benched is not something I'm used to and I'm not willing to get used to it," he told ESPN Brasil.

"I want to play and I'm always working to be amongst the starting XI."