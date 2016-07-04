Neymar: I am not a criminal

Barcelona star Neymar has voiced dismay with his treatment in sections of the media following his involvement in a number of legal cases, insisting he is not a "criminal".

The attacker's transfer from Santos to Camp Nou in 2013 has been the subject of legal cases in Spain and Brazil, with Neymar and his father accused of tax evasion.

As part of the investigation, the federal court of Sao Paulo ordered assets belonging to the Brazil captain to the tune of just under €45million to be frozen in February.

Barca agreed in June to pay a fine of €5.5m in order to close legal proceedings in Spain, but the case in Sao Paulo remains open.

Neymar is confident the matter will be resolved soon, though, insisting he is innocent.

"I have not done anything wrong. I'm not a criminal," Neymar told Isto E.

"Unfortunately, some people are always trying to create controversy. I do not know whether they do not have the right information or if they have bad intentions. But it doesn't matter.

"The truth is that I'm sure everything will be resolved soon. These matters do not disturb me.

"My father deals with everything outside of the pitch and I have complete confidence in him. I am lucky to have my father looking after those things, working at my side, so I can focus on playing football."