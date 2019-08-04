Barcelona step up interest in Neymar – but PSG are standing firm

Barcelona remain hopeful of re-signing Neymar from PSG this summer, according to Goal.

The Catalan club are preparing to open discussions with the Ligue 1 champions as they look to bring Neymar back to Camp Nou.

PSG have stuck resolutely to their £200m asking price for the most expensive player of all time, who moved to the French capital for the same amount two years ago.

However, Barcelona believe PSG could budge on their valuation as the start of the season grows ever closer.

The Blaugrana are ready to make an official offer this week, with Neymar keen for a deal to go through.

However, it remains to be seen whether PSG will sanction the Brazilian's departure unless their asking price is met.

