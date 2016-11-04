Neymar relishing Ganso reunion

Barcelona forward Neymar cannot wait to take on former Santos team-mate Ganso when his side lock horns with Sevilla on Sunday.



Neymar and Ganso played alongside each other at Santos between 2009 and 2012, both having come through the club's renowned youth academy.



Ganso eventually left Santos for Sao Paulo in 2012, with Neymar joining Barcelona a year later.



"I am really looking forward to the match. It is going to be a really good game to play in, the kind of game that every player loves to be part of," Neymar told Barca TV ahead of their away fixture.



"Plus I am playing against a former team-mate and friend as well. He is a friend not just on the field, but off the pitch as well.



"Ganso is a great person. He is a quiet guy, very relaxed, always making jokes and he is always happy.

"He is a great player. He has the quality to play anywhere he wants. But I hope to come out as the winner.



"The first trophy we won was together, there was the Copa do Brasil and the Libertadores. He is always in my heart. I wish him the best, but not against Barcelona."



Neymar was not in the Barcelona squad when they beat Ganso's Sevilla 5-0 on aggregate for the Supercopa de Espana back in August due to his participation at the Rio Olympics.

Barca sit second in LaLiga going into the crunch clash, just one point clear of Sevilla in fourth after 10 matches.