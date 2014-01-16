Neymar suffers ankle injury against Getafe
Barcelona have confirmed Brazil forward Neymar sprained tendons in his right ankle during Thursday's Copa del Rey match at Getafe.
The 21-year-old was hurt as he fell awkwardly when delivering a cross during the first half of the second-leg tie.
Neymar was clearly in pain and unable to put weight on his injured leg as he was helped from the field by medical staff.
A subsequent update from Barcelona's official Twitter account confirmed Neymar's injury and revealed he will undergo further tests on Friday in a bid to establish the extent of the problem.
"Neymar sprained the peroneal tendon in his right ankle," read the tweet.
"He will undergo additional tests tomorrow (Friday)."
