Neymar suffers ankle injury against Getafe

The 21-year-old was hurt as he fell awkwardly when delivering a cross during the first half of the second-leg tie.

Neymar was clearly in pain and unable to put weight on his injured leg as he was helped from the field by medical staff.

A subsequent update from Barcelona's official Twitter account confirmed Neymar's injury and revealed he will undergo further tests on Friday in a bid to establish the extent of the problem.

"Neymar sprained the peroneal tendon in his right ankle," read the tweet.

"He will undergo additional tests tomorrow (Friday)."