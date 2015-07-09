Neymar targets clean sweep with Barcelona

Neymar will not relent in his quest for silverware with Barcelona and hopes to build on last season's treble with six trophies in 2015-16.

The Brazil international formed one part of Barca's deadly attacking trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez as they lifted La Liga, the Copa del Rey and UEFA Champions League trophies.

Barca's front three scored 122 goals between them over the course of the season, with Neymar and Suarez netting in the Champons League final success over Juventus.

However, far from being satisfied at lifting three trophies, the 23-year-old is targeting a clean sweep in the six competitions Luis Enrique's side will compete in the upcoming campaign.

"The season has been wonderful, something incredible, but I always want more," he told Sport.

"I'm never satisfied, I maintain the same hunger to keep winning more leagues, Champions Leagues, Copas. The fans can be calm because we want more.

"Treble is a beautiful word, but I have learned another that I like more - it's sextuple. And this has to be our objective, we have to prepare ourselves to be ready to conquer immediately."

Barca kick off their season in the Supercopa de Espana against Athletic Bilbao, and have the UEFA Super Cup - against Sevilla - and Club World Cup to contest on top of the three titles they lifted in 2014-15