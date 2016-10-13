Neymar: There is no club like Barcelona

Neymar is thoroughly enjoying his time at Barcelona and feels there is no other club in the world that can match the atmosphere in the Camp Nou dressing room.

The Brazil international agreed terms with Barca over a new deal, which is yet to be signed, until 2021 in July to end speculation over his future and he is delighted to be staying put.

"I do not know the date yet, but I will soon sign my new contract," said Neymar, who joined from Santos in 2013.

"I am very happy at Barcelona and in this city. Everything is just like I dreamed it would be. I am enjoying everything a lot.

"What I like most is the atmosphere. We are all friends. The atmosphere is really calm, we form a very tight group and that is why we win so much. It will be difficult to find this anywhere else. There is no club like Barcelona.

"Our friendship is the secret behind the success of the attacking trident. We know that we have made history and together we are stronger. We are friends both on and off the pitch and that is really good for the team."

Neymar scored as Luis Enrique's side lost 4-3 to Celta Vigo before the international break and they return to action at home to Deportivo La Coruna on Saturday.