Neymar: There's only one Ballon d'Or winner and it's Messi, not Ronaldo

Lionel Messi and not Cristiano Ronaldo deserves to win the Ballon d'Or, according to Barcelona star Neymar.

Ronaldo is the overwhelming favourite to win France Football's 2016 Ballon d'Or prize, which is announced next week, after helping Madrid win last season's Champions League.

He also guided Portugal to their Euro 2016 triumph as he ended the 2015-16 campaign with 51 goals in all competitions for Madrid, while he scored three at the European Championship in France.

Neymar, however, insists his Barca team-mate and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi should receive the award after seeing the Spanish giants retain their LaLiga title.

"I don't know who will win, for me there is only one who's the best, that's Messi," Neymar told GOL.

"Ronaldo is a great player, he's world class and has been for many years and I respect him.

"But Messi is the one who deserves it, for me."

In 2016-17, Messi has scored 20 goals in all competitions for Barcelona, with nine of those coming in LaLiga and 10 in the Champions League.

Ronaldo has netted a league-high 10 goals in LaLiga as Madrid top the standings, but he has only struck on two occasions in Europe this season.