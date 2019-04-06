Neymar told me he regrets leaving Barcelona, says former team-mate

Former Barcelona utility man Adriano says Neymar told him he regrets his decision to leave the club in summer 2017.

Neymar's €222m move to PSG remains a world record transfer, and came after the Brazilian had won two La Liga titles and the Champions League with Barça.

Widespread reports at the time suggested that he had moved away from the Camp about to escape the shadow of team-mate Lionel Messi, but so far things haven't quite gone to plan.

His time in Paris has been hampered by niggling injuries, particularly for PSG's biggest Champions League games when he has been unavailable to prevent the Ligue 1 giants from being knocked out prematurely.

And former Barcelona colleague Adriano – now of Besiktas – says his compatriot wishes he had never left the Camp Nou.

He told El Larguero: “I spoke with Neymar three weeks ago.

"We all regret that we have left Barcelona, ​​but Neymar feels it a little more."

