Neymar 'very happy' to join Brazil team-mates

Neymar has joined his Brazil team-mates in Viamao, as Dunga's men continue their preparations for their Copa America opener on Sunday.

Just two days after scoring in Barcelona's 3-1 UEFA Champions League final victory over Juventus in Berlin, the 23-year-old is already on international duty - converging with his team-mates at their training camp near Porto Alegre.

The mood was a jovial one upon the former Santos man's arrival, with plenty of jokes and hugs exchanged as Neymar returned a European champion.

Dunga and several team-mates were on hand to greet his captain on his arrival, and when asking about his welfare, the Barca attacker replied: "Coach, I am very happy."

Brazil are set to train in Beira-Rio on Tuesday, before their final friendly prior to the continental tournament - against Honduras on Wednesday.