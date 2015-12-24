Neymar will become the best in the world - Eto'o

Samuel Eto'o is in no doubt that Neymar will be the best player in the world once Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi and Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo are past their peak.

The trio make up the shortlist for the 2015 FIFA Ballon d'Or, an accolade which the Argentine and the Portuguese have dominated for the past seven years.

Former Barcelona and Madrid forward Eto'o is confident if Neymar applies himself appropriately, he will be the sport's leading performer in the future.

"Neymar has a lot of potential. After the era of Messi and Cristiano, surely he will be number one," Eto'o, who played for Barca between 2004 and 2009, told ESPN Brasil.

"But he has to remember that it depends on him a lot. He must remember that he hast the talent and needs to train, train and train, because others do not have his talent.

"Neymar is only 24-years-old, I am 10 years older than him, but he is a leader in Brazil.

"I think, with all he has experienced, the pressure, he may be able to give advice to a 35-year-old who plays with him."

The Cameroonian was named head coach at Turkish side Antalyaspor earlier this month and believes he is already having a positive impact.

"Before, I slept some four hours a night. Now that I am a coach, I sleep for a maximum of three!" he added.

"But I'm a football lover, so I do everything with passion. I always give by best, and I think we managed to make our team play well.

"But it's not enough just to play well, we have to play well and win."