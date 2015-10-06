Neymar will stay at Barcelona for his 'entire life' - Robert

Barcelona technical secretarty Robert Fernandez thinks Neymar will spend his entire life at Barcelona.

The Brazil forward is in contract negotiations with the Spanish champions, which Robert insists are going according to plan.

Indeed, he is hopeful that Neymar, 23, will remain with Barca for even longer than the duration of his next deal.

"We are getting on with the renewal of Neymar and it is going fine," Robert told Radio Catalunya. "I do not think it is going to be any kind of problem.

"I have no doubt that Neymar will spend his entire life at Barcelona.

"He shows me that every day. He is very happy and has no problems whatsoever to continue wearing the Barca shirt for many years."

Robert also insisted the club would not hurry the recovery of Lionel Messi after his injury against Las Palmas on September 26.

He continued: "We should not rush with Messi. He must have his expected eight weeks of recovery and I do not think we will ever force the recovery of a player."

After losing to Sevilla last time out, Barcelona return to action after the international break with a game against Rayo Vallecano on October 17.