Neymar would welcome Paulinho at Barcelona

Barcelona star Neymar would love to see Brazil team-mate Paulinho join him at the LaLiga giants.

Paulinho, 28, is linked with a switch to the Camp Nou, but his club Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao recently rejected a bid from Barca.

A 41-time Brazil international, Paulinho headed to China in 2015 after two seasons at Tottenham.

Neymar wants to see his international team-mate alongside him at Barca, saying he had showcased his quality consistently for Brazil.

"I hope Paulinho signs for Barca," he told SPORT on Saturday.

"He is a friend and a great player, everyone would receive him with open arms.

"He's got great quality, everyone has seen what he can do when he plays for the national team."