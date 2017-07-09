Neymar would welcome Paulinho at Barcelona
"I hope Paulinho signs for Barca." Neymar would welcome his Brazil team-mate to the Camp Nou.
Barcelona star Neymar would love to see Brazil team-mate Paulinho join him at the LaLiga giants.
Paulinho, 28, is linked with a switch to the Camp Nou, but his club Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao recently rejected a bid from Barca.
A 41-time Brazil international, Paulinho headed to China in 2015 after two seasons at Tottenham.
Neymar wants to see his international team-mate alongside him at Barca, saying he had showcased his quality consistently for Brazil.
"I hope Paulinho signs for Barca," he told SPORT on Saturday.
"He is a friend and a great player, everyone would receive him with open arms.
"He's got great quality, everyone has seen what he can do when he plays for the national team."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.