Neymar's father wants assurances before committing son to Barcelona

Neymar's father says he will seek legal and tax assurances for his son before the Brazil captain commits his long-term future to Barcelona.

The Spanish and European champions are in discussions with Neymar over an extension to his contract, which has three years left to run, and the player himself this weekend stated that he will remain at the Camp Nou.

Neymar's success on the field for Barcelona continued as he scored four times during a 5-2 win over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday but his 2013 transfer from Santos has been an on-going source of controversy.

Santos president Modesto Roma Junior last week confirmed he has called on FIFA to investigate a deal that led to the resignation of Sandro Rosell from his position as Barca president in January 2014.

Both Rosell and his successor Josep Maria Bartomeu are being investigated for alleged tax fraud in Spain in relation to the transfer, while a court in Brazil froze assets worth in the region of €42million belonging to Neymar due to tax evasion allegations.

Amid this uncertainty, and with the financial affairs of Neymar's Barcelona team-mate Lionel Messi also the subject of legal proceedings, Neymar Sr told Sport that it would not be wise to commit to an extension at this stage.

He said: "We have three years left on the contract. We [my family], are suffering an insecure tax situation that affects the planning of his career," Neymar Sr told Barcelona sports daily Sport.

"We need these issues to stop. How can we extend something if we don't have tax stability?"

"We are seeing various players suffering tax penalties. Why would I anticipate a renewal if I don't have judicial security that will back us to be able to work? I intend to wait and be calm to manage Neymar in the best way possible."

The player's father went on to assure Barcelona fans that Neymar, who he has previously revealed was the subject of a close-season approach from Manchester United, was happy at the club.

"They [United] phoned Barcelona," he added. "They got a response that Neymar had a contract and that they would not sell him.

"People should be calm, Neymar still has three years on his contract."