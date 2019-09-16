Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois plot to persuade N'Golo Kante of Real Madrid move – report

Former Chelsea stars Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois want N'Golo Kante to join them at Real Madrid.

According to The Sun, the two ex-Blues will attempt to persuade the Frenchman to follow them in swapping Stamford Bridge for the Bernabeu.

Hazard joined Real Madrid for £88.5m this summer, while Courtois made the same move 12 months earlier in a deal worth £35m.

And los Blancos now have their eye on Kante, who has established himself as one of the world's best ball-winning midfielders in the last few years.

The Frenchman has won two Premier League titles - one with Leicester and one with Chelsea - since arriving in England in 2015.

Madrid hope that Hazard and Courtois will be able to attract him to the Spanish capital, although Kante is thought to be happy with life in west London.

