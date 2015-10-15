Niang: Milan still eyeing third

AC Milan forward M'Baye Niang believes the club can still finish in the Serie A top three despite a slow start to the season.

Sinisa Mihajlovic has endured a tough start at Milan, with the club in the bottom-half of the table after four defeats in seven games.

Milan's most recent match before the international break finished in a 4-0 loss at home to Napoli - their worst defeat at San Siro since August 2009.

Niang, who did a video Q&A with his followers on Twitter, said belief within the squad was still there.

"Yes we still believe in third place, as there have only been a few games and we are all united. I believe, so does the whole team and the club," the 20-year-old said.

"Before he arrived at Milan, everyone knew Mihajlovic because he had a great season at Sampdoria. As far as we are concerned, he is a great coach and you'll see we'll get great results with him."

Niang has been sidelined through injury since August after suffering a fractured metatarsal in pre-season but admits he is just weeks away from a return.

"I am very proud to wear the Milan jersey, because this is a big club and I want to become part of its history," he said.

"Right now the rehabilitation process is going well and over the next few weeks I hope to be back on the field.

"I prefer to play as a centre-forward, but if needs be I can play as a wide forward and I did that a few times at Genoa."

Milan will be looking to return to winning ways with a victory when they travel to face Torino on Saturday.