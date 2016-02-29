Niang suffers ligament damage in car accident

AC Milan striker M'Baye Niang suffered ankle ligament damage and a bruised shoulder when he was involved in a car accident on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, who played for Milan in the 1-0 win over Torino earlier that day, is reportedly set to be out for around two months with the injuries.

Niang confirmed via his Twitter account that he and his driver were not hurt when the vehicle in question aquaplaned, with the club set to reveal a target for his return over the new few days.

"M'Baye Niang has sustained a capsular ligament injury in his left ankle and a bruised left shoulder following a road accident," read a Milan statement.

"His course of treatment will be decided in the coming days."

Niang has impressed since the turn of the year, scoring four times in all competitions to keep Milan on track in the Coppa Italia and in with a chance of European qualification in Serie A.

The former Caen striker wrote in a message on Twitter: "I wanted to tell you that me and my driver are in good health.

"The car was aquaplaning, we were more frightened than hurt. [I will be] ready for the end of the season with Milan."