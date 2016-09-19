Niang sure Montella's Milan will qualify for Europe

M'Baye Niang is confident head coach Vincenzo Montella is the man to guide AC Milan back into Europe.

The Rossoneri have not appeared in UEFA competition since reaching the Champions League round of 16 in 2013-14.

There have been seven different coaches in charge at San Siro in the last two years, Montella the latest man charged with reviving the fortunes of the seven-time European Cup winners.

Milan have recorded two wins from four league matches so far this season to sit 10th in the Serie A table.

And French attacker Niang has offered a ringing endorsement of the new boss.

"When Montella arrived we all felt well," he was quoted as saying by Gazzetta dello Sport.

"With him I feel at ease, because I immediately felt his trust in me. Since the first day at Milanello he told me to count on me and since then I always try to do my best, in the game as in training.

"Montella makes the team play well, we see that we work on something concrete. With him on the bench I am sure that this year we'll reach Europe."

Milan, who defeated Sampdoria 1-0 away from home on Friday, are at home to Lazio on Tuesday.