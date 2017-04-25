Niasse red card overturned after Hull City appeal

Oumar Niasse had had his red card against Watford rescinded, leaving the Hull City striker available for selection as his side battle relegation from the Premier League.

Niasse was harshly dismissed for a flimsy tackle on Watford's M'Baye Niang on Saturday, with Hull winning the match 2-0 regardless thanks to goals from Lazar Markovic and Sam Clucas.

Hull successfully appealed to the FA against Niasse's red card - which would have led to a three-match ban - and he is now available to face Southampton on Saturday.

Marco Silva's side have a two-point cushion from the relegation zone with four matches of the season still to play having won four straight home league games under the Portuguese.