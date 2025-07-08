Liverpool report: Darwin Nunez exit edges closer, with price revealed for move

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been frustrating to watch at times

Darwin Nunez's time at Liverpool appears to be up.

The Uruguayan, who is Liverpool's second-most expensive signing ever, struggled to find form under Arne Slot as Liverpool ran away with the Premier League last season, and a move away from Anfield feels inevitable.

He managed seven goals and seven assists across 47 games last season, but only started 17 games, including just eight in the Premier League.

Darwin Nunez price tag revealed, as Liverpool exit nears

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez looks set to join Napoli (Image credit: Getty Images)

Signed for a fixed £70 million in 2022, there was high hopes for Nunez at Anfield. He bagged a goal on his debut in the Community Shield, then scored on his Premier League debut away at Fulham, before being shown a red card against Crystal Palace on his Anfield debut.

These three games provide a microcosm of his time on Merseyside, you never really know what you're going to get.

Darwin Nunez bagged a goal on his community shield debut vs. Manchester City (Image credit: Mark Leech/Offside via Getty Images)

Napoli are the club most interested in signing Nunez, and have tabled a bid worth €50 million plus €5 million in add-ons, according to reports from Gianluca DiMarzio.

Liverpool have rejected that bid, according to Fabrizio Romano, speaking on YouTube, but a new bid is expected in the coming days.

The Premier League champions value Nunez at £50 million, which is slightly higher than the €50 million (£43 million) bid that Napoli have already submitted. Transfermarkt value Nunez at €45 million.

There is very little discrepancy in the valuations, suggesting should the Italian champions return with another bid, it may well get accepted.

Darwin Nunez of Liverpool celebrates with teammate Andy Robertson after scoring their side's first goal during the Premier League match against Southampton (Image credit: Alamy)

In FourFourTwo's opinion, it may be the best time for Nunez to move on. He had three years at Anfield now, and has failed to live up to the potential he showed in his time at Benfica.

Whilst he is somewhat of a cult hero, due to his chaotic nature, it is likely Liverpool fans would not begrudge him for trying pastures new. He always gave his all when playing for the club and isn't necessarily agitating for a move.