Nice 2 Angers 1: Ben Arfa on the spot as visitors pay penalty

Hatem Ben Arfa held his nerve to net a pair of late penalties and snatch a 2-1 win for Nice over Angers in Ligue 1.

Angers have been the surprise package in the French top flight this season, soaring to second place on the back of last term's promotion from Ligue 2.

The visitors appeared to be on course for another memorable triumph when Pierrick Capelle coolly slotted home to earn a 24th-minute lead.

The score remained 1-0 until 10 minutes from time when Ismael Traore was adjudged to have fouled a pirouetting Jean Seri in the box

Ben Arfa, who failed to find a finish at the end of a dazzling first-half run, sent goalkeeper Alexandre Letellier the wrong way.

Four minutes later, full-back Vincent Manceau was punished for handball and, with Ben Arfa again going to the goalkeeper's left, Letellier guessed incorrectly once more - meaning Nice are up to third and a point behind their opponents.