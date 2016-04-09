Nice expect 'huge competition' for Ben Arfa

Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere expects significant interest in Hatem Ben Arfa from top clubs at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old has put a turbulent few years behind him to fire Nice into European contention this season, with 13 goals in 28 games in Ligue 1.

The former Newcastle United attacker has been heavily linked with Paris Saint-Germain during the campaign, while Juventus and Real Madrid have also been rumoured to be monitoring his situation.

While Rivere believes Nice have hope of tying him down to a new contract, he concedes that a failure to secure a shock Champions League place could see them fall victim to a bid from a major club.

"It's not impossible to keep Hatem at Nice," he told L'Equipe.

"He needs a sporting challenge. That's what guides him. If he doesn't play in the European Cup, it will be difficult to keep him. We understand well enough that he is ambitious.

"But, if happiness plays a part, we could have our chance...

"We know we will face huge competition with Hatem. We also know that, financially, he won't have two years on the same terms.

"He is loved at the club and he loves us. We can't rule anything out."