Nick Hammond appointed head of football operations at Celtic

Celtic have appointed Nick Hammond as their new head of football operations.

Hammond worked with the club as a consultant during the summer transfer window.

He takes up the position with immediate effect and will oversee the club’s football operations, working alongside boss Neil Lennon.

Hammond, who was held director of football and technical director positions at Reading and West Brom respectively, has already undertaken a review of the club’s recruitment and scouting functions and he will work immediately to implement his recommendations.

Hammond told the club’s official website: “Celtic is a very special football club and I am delighted to take up this position with such an iconic institution.

“I have enjoyed my connection immensely with the club so far and I was very keen to join Celtic.

“We have done some good work over the summer. I wanted to play my part in continuing to improve the club’s processes and ultimately ensure that we continue to recruit and develop the best possible players we can at Celtic.

“I have experience of many football clubs and I know that Celtic is a club of the highest quality, a club with the highest standards and that it is blessed with some great people.

“Across the football department we will work together to ensure that we continue to meet these high standards and do all we can ultimately to play our part in bringing success to the club and our supporters.

“This was very important for me and a huge factor in deciding to move to Glasgow.”

Chief executive, Peter Lawwell said: “We are delighted to appoint Nick to the position of head of football operations.

“He has provided excellent advice to the club over the summer period and his wealth of knowledge and expertise will be invaluable to Celtic going forward.

“We are delighted that he has agreed to join the club permanently and having worked so successfully with the club already, we have ensured important continuity for the future.

“This is a hugely-important role at the club and in Nick we have appointed a man who we know will deliver excellent results.”

Lennon added: “I have known Nick for some time and I know I can trust him and rely on him to produce excellent work across our football operation.

“He has considerable experience, great knowledge of the game, great insight into players and a tremendous work ethic.

“We know he has a huge appetite for this new role and I know he will be a very important addition to our team.

“Having already worked with Nick, we know that we are appointing a man with first-class credentials and I am delighted to welcome him to the club on a permanent basis.”