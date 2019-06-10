Nicky Devlin leaving Walsall for Livingston
Walsall defender Nicky Devlin is leaving the club to sign for Livingston.
The 25-year-old right-back will move to the Scottish Premiership side when his contract with the Saddlers expires on June 30.
Devlin, who made 85 appearances for Walsall, has agreed a two-year deal with Gary Holt’s team.
He took to Twitter to say his farewells, saying: “The time has come to move on from Walsall after two years. I’ve loved my time here and it was a pleasure to play for the club.
“I’ve met some amazing people that I’ll never forget. Thanks for your support even through the difficult times! All the best. UTS.”
Quizzes, features and footballing fun
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.