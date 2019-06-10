Nicky Devlin leaving Walsall for Livingston

Walsall defender Nicky Devlin is leaving the club to sign for Livingston.

The 25-year-old right-back will move to the Scottish Premiership side when his contract with the Saddlers expires on June 30.

Devlin, who made 85 appearances for Walsall, has agreed a two-year deal with Gary Holt’s team.

He took to Twitter to say his farewells, saying: “The time has come to move on from Walsall after two years. I’ve loved my time here and it was a pleasure to play for the club.

“I’ve met some amazing people that I’ll never forget. Thanks for your support even through the difficult times! All the best. UTS.”