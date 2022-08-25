Nicolas Pepe leaves Arsenal for loan deal at Nice
By PA Staff
Winger Nicolas Pepe has left Arsenal to join Nice on loan for the 2022-23 season.
The Ivory Coast international returns to Ligue 1, having previously played for Lille, Orleans and Angers.
Pepe joined Arsenal in 2019 from Lille and went on to make 111 appearances for the Gunners, scoring 27 goals and winning the FA Cup in 2020.
“Everyone at Arsenal wishes Nico well in France with Nice next season,” the Premier League club said on their website.
