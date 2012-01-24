Niger midfielder Amadou suffers broken leg
By app
Niger midfielder Moutari Amadou will miss the rest of the Africa Cup of Nations finals after breaking his leg in the team's opening match, officials said on Tuesday.
The 18-year-old (pictured, left) will fly to France, where he recently joined Le Mans, for treatment on a broken left fibia sustained in Monday's Group A game against co-hosts Gabon.
Amadou, better known by his nickname Kalala, had just come on as a 63rd-minute substitute in Libreville when he was caught by a tackle from Gabon's Stephane Nguema.
He attempted to play on but had to be carried off on a stretcher, leaving Niger, who had already made three substitutions, to play the last quarter of an hour with 10 men.
Gabon won the match 2-0.
