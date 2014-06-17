Nigeria's Yobo expects open Bosnia clash

Stephen Keshi's men began their campaign with a disappointing 0-0 stalemate against Iran on Monday, while Bosnia-Herzegovina opened up with a 2-1 defeat to Group F favourites Argentina 24 hours earlier.

Nigeria and Safet Susic's side are widely expected to battle it out for the second qualification spot in the pool, behind Argentina.

And Yobo believes both teams will therefore approach this weekend's meeting in Cuiaba with an attacking mindset.

"It will be an open game against Bosnia, who like us will be looking for their first win of the competition," he said.

"I thought we played well against Iran, but we found it difficult to penetrate them. They always had 10 men behind the ball. Teams are defending well in this tournament.

"We now have to be more creative and believe in ourselves - if we don't, we only have ourselves to blame."

Nigeria round off their Group F schedule against Argentina in Porto Alegre on June 25.