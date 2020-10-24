Nikolay Todorov scores late equaliser to claim point for Inverness

Nikolay Todorov rescued a point for Inverness from a 1-1 draw with Ayr in the Scottish Championship.

The Bulgarian headed Cameron Harper’s first-half cross onto the goal-line rather than into the net and later shot just wide from Daniel MacKay’s through ball.

At the other end, Brad McKay denied Bruce Anderson after Cammy Smith’s long-range effort was saved and fell to the Ayr forward’s feet.

However, in the 57th minute Ayr did go ahead as Smith set up Kilmarnock loanee Innes Cameron, who notched a debut goal with his first touch just seconds after coming off the bench.

With four minutes left Todorov twisted in the box to connect with Ryan Fyffe’s assist and level the match.