N'Jie undergoes knee surgery

Tottenham forward Clinton N’Jie has undergone surgery on a knee injury sustained during his side’s Europa League victory over Monaco.

The Cameroon international, who was signed from Lyon on a five-year deal during the close-season, sustained medial collateral ligament damage following a challenge involving Monaco’s Jeremy Toulalan in the second half of Tottenham’s 4-1 success on December 10.

Spurs have yet to give an indication on how long N’Jie’s recovery is likely to take.

A club statement read: “Our medical staff will monitor Clinton's progress during his rehabilitation to determine when he will be ready to return to training."

N’Jie has made 13 appearances for the north London club since making his switch from France in August. He has yet to score for his new club.