No agreement with Chelsea, says Martinez

The Goodison Park outfit have struck up a productive relationship with Chelsea in the last couple of seasons, completing the permanent transfer of Romelu Lukaku last month following a successful year on loan in 2013-14.

And there was another arrival from Stamford Bridge on Wednesday as Ghana international Christian Atsu joined for the upcoming campaign.

Those two deals had led to some suggesting that Chelsea would have first option to sign England youngsters Barkley - who recently put pen to paper on a four-year deal - and Stones further down the line.

But Martinez was quick to rubbish such rumours.

"We have a good relationship and a professional relationship and I want to believe that they feel that they can trust us in sending players out on loan," he said.

"I don't think that relationship goes any further.

"The chairman [Bill Kenwright] has been instrumental on forging that relationship more than anyone.

"He has developed that bridge between the two clubs and there is a possibility for both to use it in a good way, but there is no commitment in any sort of future deals."