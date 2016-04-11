No Atletico scouting calls from Guilavogui

Josuha Guilavogui has not looked for tips from the Atletico Madrid camp ahead of Wolfsburg's concluding Champions League quarter-final showdown at Real Madrid.

French midfielder Guilavogui played 90 minutes as Dieter Hecking's men stunned their illustrious opponents 2-0 in last week's first leg at the Volkswagen Arena.

He is in the second season of a two-year loan at Wolfsburg from Atleti, with the Bundesliga club holding an option to make the transfer permanent.

Atletico boast an impressive record against their city rivals over recent seasons but Guilavogui told a pre-match news conference that Wolfsburg play with a different style that they now know can bring success.

"I haven’t talked personally with the Atletico players, he said. "They have their own football, ours is different.

"They play the way they play, we play the Wolfsburg way and we will try and try to produce a surprise."

Madrid defender Dani Carvajal attempted to stoke the pre-match tension by predicting a "war" at the Santiago Bernabeu but Guilavogui is unconcerned by such talk.

"I have no special conclusions to draw," the 25-year-old added. "The first leg was very good for us, tomorrow will be a different atmosphere and we have to give a lot more than in the first leg.

"They talk about war, but we are going to follow the coach’s directions and try to make history."