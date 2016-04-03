No Aubameyang exit clause - Dortmund

Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke does not fear losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the cheap amid reports linking him with Real Madrid as the prolific attacker does not have a buyout clause in his contract.

Aubameyang recently revealed that he dreams of playing for Madrid one day, with reports from Germany suggesting a move to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season is already a done deal.

But Watzke insisted there is no truth in such claims and is confident of keeping the 26-year-old, adding that he would know if Madrid were indeed after his key player.

"Aubameyang's Madrid dream? You can count on it that I would know if Madrid had the same dream," Watzke told Welt am Sonntag.

"I have a great relationship with Madrid president Florentino Perez and I think I would know if they wanted him.

"We renewed Aubameyang's contract until 2020 without a buyout clause because we want to be successful with him."

Aubameyang has been sublime form for Dortmund this campaign, scoring 36 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions.