No Aubameyang exit clause - Dortmund
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with Real Madrid, but Hans-Joachim Watzke is planning for Borussia Dortmund keeping the striker.
Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke does not fear losing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on the cheap amid reports linking him with Real Madrid as the prolific attacker does not have a buyout clause in his contract.
Aubameyang recently revealed that he dreams of playing for Madrid one day, with reports from Germany suggesting a move to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season is already a done deal.
But Watzke insisted there is no truth in such claims and is confident of keeping the 26-year-old, adding that he would know if Madrid were indeed after his key player.
"Aubameyang's Madrid dream? You can count on it that I would know if Madrid had the same dream," Watzke told Welt am Sonntag.
"I have a great relationship with Madrid president Florentino Perez and I think I would know if they wanted him.
"We renewed Aubameyang's contract until 2020 without a buyout clause because we want to be successful with him."
Aubameyang has been sublime form for Dortmund this campaign, scoring 36 goals in 41 appearances in all competitions.
