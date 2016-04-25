No Balotelli talks planned - Galliani

Mario Balotelli has not yet done enough to convince AC Milan to make his loan move from Liverpool permanent, according to the Rossoneri's chief executive Adriano Galliani.

Balotelli has suffered from injury and a lack of form during his time at San Siro, scoring just once in 18 league games.

And with the Italy international likely to command a hefty price tag, and considerable wages, Milan have plenty to ponder at the end of the season.

Galliani told Premium Sport ahead of Monday's last-gasp 2-1 defeat at Verona - a match Balotelli missed through suspension: "We've never talked with Liverpool.

"Leave us to finish the season. From May 22 onwards we'll talk about the transfer market. There is no meeting scheduled with Liverpool.

"Mario has yet to win his chance to stay, he needs to do very well in the next four games."

The defeat at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi was a significant setback in Milan's bid to qualify for European competition next season.

Galliani added: "We have to defend sixth place to make sure we qualify for the Europa League, potentially improving our position by winning the Coppa Italia.

"Going directly into the [Europa League] group stage would mean a lot, that we could start playing in Europe in mid-September, do the American tour and so on.

"We have to put some distance between ourselves and Sassuolo, as they're only a point behind."