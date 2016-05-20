No Barca, no problem for Nolito

Celta Vigo forward Nolito has no hard feelings over his failure to secure a return to Barcelona.

Nolito spent three seasons playing for Barcelona B and made five senior appearances for the first team during the 2010-11 season.

Following a move to Benfica and a loan stint with Granada, he joined Celta on 2013 under current Barca boss Luis Enrique, netting 14 goals in his debut season.

Dazzling form at the start of this term, including a goal and two assists in a 4-1 win over the Liga champions heightened talk Nolito would return to Catalonia in the January transfer window.

The clubs were unable to reach a deal but the 29-year-old, who was named in Spain's provisional Euro 2016 squad this week refuses to bear a grudge.

He told Weloba.cat: "I'm not mad or anything with Barca, these are things that happen. I am a person who is not angry and I always try to get away from these things.

"In life you do not know what can happen. One day you are Maradona and the other you're a turd!"

Nolito has fond memories of his time at Camp Nou and is keen to focus on his Euro 2016 assignment ahead of further speculation over his future.

He added: "I understand that Barca fans appreciate me. I was three years and Barca B and went to the first team.

"The club has given me good moments, the opportunity to make my debut in a team like Barca was my dream and I wish them well.

"I have a three-year contract with Celta and I am very happy. I will not focus on anything other than the Euros because it is nonsense, the [transfer window] is very long.

"Now they will begin speculation and I try to disconnect from everything. What has to happen will happen."