No Barcelona return for Wilshere

Jack Wilshere's hopes of returning for Arsenal's Champions League trip to Barcelona have been dashed after Arsene Wenger revealed the midfielder will be out for another three to four weeks.

England international Wilshere, whose career has been plagued by injuries, broke his leg shortly before the 2015 Community Shield in August and has not made a single appearance this season.

Asked if he would be fit for the Barca clash on March 16 prior to Arsenal's FA Cup tie with Hull City last month, Wilshere told BT Sport: "I hope so.

"I also want to go to the European Championship and help the lads win the Premier League.

"It's important you set yourself targets on the comeback trail, that way you can see yourself getting closer."

Wenger says Wilshere's comeback remains on track, but has ruled him out of the trip to Camp Nou to face Luis Enrique's all-conquering side, who hold a 2-0 advantage from the first leg of their last-16 tie.

The Frenchman said at Friday's news conference ahead of the North London derby with Tottenham: "He's going to plan and doing well.

"It's still three or four weeks for him. Maybe after the international break he will be available."

England boss Roy Hodgson said on Thursday he hoped the 24-year-old would be fit for the European Championship in France in June.

Wenger added: "He's an important player for Roy Hodgson's plans, I know that. First we will do everything to make him available for us."