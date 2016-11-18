No chance of Griezmann joining Real Madrid, insists Cerezo

Atletico Madrid president Enrique Cerezo says there is no chance of star forward Antoine Griezmann joining Real Madrid.

The France international has seen his name linked with a number of major sides across Europe in recent months given his sparkling form for club and country.

Rumours of a move to Manchester United have emerged, with the player himself admitting he would relish the chance to play alongside compatriot Paul Pogba, while European champions Madrid have also been linked with a shock bid.

Cerezo, however, intends to rebuff any and all offers for the 25-year-old.

"I don't believe there is any possibility of Griezmann going to Madrid, or to any other team," he told Onda Cero. "There is a fantastic relationship with Real Madrid, a respect as people and as neighbours."

Atletico face Madrid on Saturday for the first time since they lost the Champions League final on penalties at San Siro in May.

The home side know that a defeat at the Vicente Calderon will see them slip nine points behind their city rivals in the table after only 12 games, leaving hopes of a LaLiga title challenge looking slim.

Cerezo claims it is tough to compete with Madrid and Barcelona given their financial superiority but says Diego Simeone and his players are determined to enjoy a successful season.

"We're going to try to have a better season than last year," he said. "LaLiga is a very long competition, luck plays a part in the Champions League, and the Copa is a trophy that everyone wants and we'll fight for it.

"To compete with Real Madrid and Barcelona financially is very difficult. We try to improve on that every year."

When asked for his best memory of the derby, Cerezo pointed to the 2013 Copa del Rey final, when Atleti came from a goal down on their rivals' home turf to win 2-1.

"The most beautiful game against Madrid that I remember is the final of the Copa at the Bernabeu," he added. "In Milan, we didn't have to go to penalties... but football is like this."