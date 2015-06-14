No comment from FIFA on Blatter U-turn reports

FIFA has brushed off reports in a Swiss newspaper that Sepp Blatter could renege on his decision to stand down as president of world football's governing body.

Blatter announced his intention to resign earlier this month after FIFA was thrown into chaos by allegations of corruption, and the date of an election to appoint his successor is due to be set next month.

However, Schweiz am Sonntag cites an unnamed source close to Blatter as saying the 79-year-old had not ruled out remaining in the position.

When contacted by Perform, FIFA highlighted Blatter's resignation speech of June 2 and said: "FIFA has no further comment."

Blatter was successfully re-elected for a fifth term as president four days before unexpectedly confirming his resignation.