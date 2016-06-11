No distractions for Spain or De Gea - Pedro

Spain forward Pedro insists he and his team-mates have not been distracted by David de Gea's alleged implication into a sexual abuse case.

El Diario published alleged court documents on Friday, which named De Gea and Athletic Bilbao forward Iker Muniain in relation to an ongoing case involving pornography businessman Ignacio Allende Fernandez.

However, De Gea has denied having any involvement and insisted he would remain part of Spain's Euro 2016 plans after instructing his lawyers to handle the case, while Muniain also denied any involvement.

And Chelsea forward Pedro says neither De Gea nor the team have been destabilised.

"I don't think it will affect the team. We already know what has happened yesterday. We trained like normal - David was very impressive yesterday too," he said at a news conference ahead of Spain's opening game versus the Czech Republic on Monday.

"We all are together and focused just on the game. The vibe in the dressing room is great, we are very motivated and we want to start in the best way possible which is winning because we know is a vital game for us.

"He [De Gea] is very well. He was calm in the meeting when we talked to him. Moreover, he has already spoken here and explained what happened.

"He knows we are with him and we are trying to support him but as I said he is very calm and I don't think it will affect us, despite it not coming at the best time because we are just about to start the Euros.

"He is a great professional and he keeps a cool head, that's the most important thing for the group."

Pedro also says that Spain are extra motivated to win a third consecutive European Championship having endured a poor World Cup defence in Brazil two years ago when they were knocked out in the group stages.

"I was here four years ago [when Spain won Euro 2012] and now the players have a different mentality," Pedro added.

"There is a desire to do something great, to have a great tournament.

"Maybe it is because we didn't have a good World Cup and we want to turn that situation around."