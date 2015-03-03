No early Barca return for Porto loanee Tello

Tello moved to the Primeira Liga in July on a two-year loan, with Barca having an option to bring him back halfway through the deal, but Jose Maria Orobitg does not expect the 23-year-old to head back to Spain early.

A hat-trick against Sporting Lisbon on Sunday saw Tello take centre stage for second-placed Porto, the treble securing a 3-0 victory and moving his side eight points clear of their rivals.

"He was loaned out to Porto on a two-year deal," Orobitg told Marca. "Barca could call him back after just one, but don't worry, that isn't going to happen.

"I can't see them spending money to get him back.

"[So] he won't return next season, but will be back the year after."

Tello was given the opportunity to get regular first-team football in Portugal after only starting in two of his 22 Liga appearances for the Catalan giants last season.