No favourites in Champions League final - Neymar

Barcelona star Neymar played down his team's favouritism for the UEFA Champions League final against Juventus.

The La Liga champions go into Saturday's encounter in Berlin as favourites to win their fifth European crown.

But Neymar said neither team deserved favouritism in a decider, with both having reached the final due to their talent.

"In football it's difficult to have a favourite in a final," the Brazilian said.

"We are two teams with many quality players and it's a final.

"Ninety minutes that we have to play and try to do our way as much as possible and obviously, win."

Neymar said Juventus, the Serie A champions, deserved respect after a fine season.

He also revealed his fondness for Juve's 37-year-old captain and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon.

"Juventus is a great team. It's not in the final by coincidence and we know that it will be a great match, a difficult one," Neymar said.

"Buffon is a great goalkeeper, historic in football. And since I was a child I have followed him, I used to pick him on Playstation and I am a big fan.

"But I would be really happy if I could beat him tomorrow."