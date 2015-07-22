No guarantees over Balotelli future, says Rodgers
Mario Balotelli could be set to remain at Liverpool for a second season.
The future of Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli is in his own hands, according to manager Brendan Rodgers.
The Italian striker has not travelled with the Anfield club for their pre-season tour of Australia and Asia, staying behind on Merseyside along with fellow fringe players Fabio Borini and Jose Enrique.
However, Balotelli - who scored just one goal in 16 Premier League appearances last term - appears no closer to a Liverpool exit and could yet stay for a second season, having arrived from Milan last year.
"Mario is obviously not on tour but working hard and training well with a number of other players at Melwood," Rodgers said.
"I'm not sure [if he will be with us next season], that will entirely be up to Mario.
"He is working hard to get fit and we will see when the season begins."
