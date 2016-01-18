No hamstring injury for Messi

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi did not suffer a hamstring injury during Sunday's 6-0 Liga win over Athletic Bilbao, with the club announcing he simply sustained "a bit of a knock".

Messi opened the scoring from the penalty spot but was replaced by Arda Turan at half-time at Camp Nou.

In a statement released on the club's official website on Monday, fears the 28-year-old had been struck down by a hamstring injury were dismissed following medical tests.

Barcelona added that Messi's participation in Wednesday's Copa del Rey quarter-final first leg at San Mames was "uncertain" but any absence endured by the five-time Ballon d'Or winner would be precautionary.

"Medical tests on striker Lionel Messi this Monday morning have revealed great news," the statement read.

"It turns out that the Argentinian has not got a hamstring injury and has just taken a bit of a knock.

"It is uncertain whether or not he will be available for future matches, but there is nothing major to worry about."

Speaking after the match, Barcelona coach Luis Enrique outlined his reluctance to take any risks with Messi – who missed nine matches earlier this season due to a knee ligament problem.

"He has a slight overload," Luis Enrique said. "There's no sense in taking a risk. I don't like to risk anybody, imagine doing so with Messi."

Messi has 19 goals in 23 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish, European and world champions this season.