No integrity concerns at Euro 2016, says UEFA

Euro 2016 passed without a single concern over match-fixing or irregular betting, UEFA has said.

European football's governing body introduced a series of integrity measures prior to the tournament in France to curb any concerns.

Match officials were given guidance at a preparatory workshop before the finals to help them to deal with potential problems, including any approach from individuals attempting to fix matches.

The 24 participating nations were given a similar presentation prior to travelling to France, while UEFA's own Betting Fraud Detection System monitored bets placed on matches to check for irregularities.

UEFA has described the measures as "an unqualified success", stating that "no integrity concerns arose at any of the 51 matches at the tournament in France".

"We are very satisfied with the outcome of the integrity programme specifically launched for the first time at a Euro," UEFA's head of disciplinary and integrity, Emilio Garcia, said in a statement.

"In close cooperation with the French police and other key stakeholders, we have guaranteed a secure football tournament in terms of betting alarms.

"The analysis carried out by the specific UEFA working group showed that Euro matches had been played without any integrity concerns."