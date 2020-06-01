No Livingston return for Steven Lawless and Ricki Lamie
By PA Staff
Steven Lawless and Ricki Lamie are departing Livingston after their contracts expired.
The club confirmed Chris Erskine and 19-year-old midfielder Craig Henderson were also exiting the club.
Left-back Aaron Taylor-Sinclair has signed a new contract along with winger Scott Tiffoney and midfielder Carlo Pignatiello, who have both returned from loan spells.
Wide player Lawless has been a key player for Livingston since joining from Partick Thistle two years ago. The 28-year-old netted 11 goals in 38 appearances last season.
Defender Lamie played 30 times last season and was linked with a move to Motherwell before the suspension of the campaign.
Former Thistle and Dundee United player Erskine, 33, made 14 appearances last term in an injury-affected campaign.
