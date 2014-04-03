No Napoli move for Skrtel, says agent

The Slovakian defender has been a regular for Liverpool this season, making 30 Premier League starts to help Brendan Rodgers' side to the top of the table.

Some reports linked the 29-year-old with a move to Serie A to rejoin former coach Rafael Benitez when he fell down the pecking order at Anfield last season, but agent Karol Csonto does not believe that his client has a desire to leave.

"There is no chance of Skrtel going to Napoli," he told Calciomercato. "His relationship with Rafa Benitez? There is nothing to add about this.

"What I can say is that Martin Skrtel will not go to Napoli. Skrtel will remain at Liverpool."

Liverpool are two points clear of Chelsea at the top of the Premier League, although Manchester City - four points back in third - have two games in hand.