‘Nobody is irreplaceable at Liverpool – Kevin Keegan left but Kenny Dalglish came in, Ian Rush left and they still won the league’ Former Anfield star explains why the Reds wouldn’t be crippled by departure of key player

By published

Ex-Liverpool midfielder looks to history for reasons why the Reds can cope despite potential exit of star

Ian Rush celebrates after scoring for Liverpool against Everton in the 1986 FA Cup final
Ian Rush celebrates scoring for Liverpool (Image credit: Alamy)

Trent Alexander-Arnold moved closer to the Liverpool exit door this week, with uncertainty still hanging over two more key men.

It’s been reported in recent days that Alexander-Arnold is now near to agreeing to join Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer, and he’s not the only Liverpool star about to be out of contract.

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will also see their deals expire at the end of the season, and it remains to be confirmed whether they’ll be extending their stays at the club.

Liverpool still have hope over Salah staying

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Southampton FC at Anfield on March 08, 2025 in Liverpool, England.

Mo Salah scores for Liverpool (Image credit: Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool fans remain hopeful that Salah and Van Dijk will remain at Anfield, given that both have had superb seasons to propel the team to the verge of the Premier League title.

Salah’s form has thoroughly impressed former Anfield midfielder Danny Murphy. “He’s had many brilliant seasons at Liverpool, although this season might be his best in terms of numbers,” Murphy told FourFourTwo.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 31: Danny Murphy seen leaving BBC Radio 2 on May 31, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Danny Murphy, ex-Liverpool midfielder (Image credit: Getty Images)

“He’s been phenomenal and he’s still got games to go – it will be interesting how many records he breaks. His levels have been so good.”

Salah currently has 27 goals from 29 league appearances this season – only five goals short of his best ever Premier League haul of 32, achieved back in his very first season at the club.

Not only that, but he’s also bagged an incredible 17 assists, fully seven more than any other player in the league.

If he were to leave though, whenever that may be, Murphy insists that he isn’t irreplaceable. “I don’t think anyone’s irreplaceable,” he said, speaking in association with Poker Firma.

LIVERPOOL - AUGUST 17: Danny Murphy of Liverpool lays the ball off during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match between Liverpool and Chelsea on August 17, 2003 at Anfield in Liverpool, England. Chelsea won the match 2-1. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

Murphy playing for Liverpool (Image credit: Getty Images)

“If you look down the years, if you’ve been a fan as long as me, Kevin Keegan left, then Kenny Dalglish came in. Rushy left and they still won leagues after Rushy – John Aldridge came in and started scoring.

Luis Suarez left, Fernando Torres left, but Roberto Firmino came in, Salah, Sadio Mane, that front three was arguably one of the best we’ve ever seen.

“Nobody is irreplaceable but it will be difficult, because of Salah’s level of performances and consistency.”

Chris Flanagan
Chris Flanagan
Senior Staff Writer

Chris joined FourFourTwo in 2015 and has reported from 20 countries, in places as varied as Jerusalem and the Arctic Circle. He's interviewed Pele, Zlatan and Santa Claus (it's a long story), as well as covering the World Cup, Euro 2020 and the Clasico. He previously spent 10 years as a newspaper journalist, and completed the 92 in 2017.

More about stories
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gestures during the FA Cup fifth round match against Plymouth Argyle at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England on 1 March, 2025

Manchester City players ‘do not deserve a bonus’ even if they win the Club World Cup, says Pep Guardiola
Manchester United lost just once in March and are undefeated in their last four games

Manchester United could have SHOCK player fit again for Nottingham Forest clash
Kylian Mbappe player of Real Madrid celebrates after scoring his team&#039;s second goal during the La Liga match between Villarreal CF and Real Madrid CF at Estadio de la Ceramica on March 15, 2025 in Villarreal, Spain.

How to watch Real Madrid vs Leganes: Live streams, TV info for local derby and key La Liga clash
See more latest
Most Popular
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gestures during the FA Cup fifth round match against Plymouth Argyle at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England on 1 March, 2025
Manchester City players ‘do not deserve a bonus’ even if they win the Club World Cup, says Pep Guardiola
Manchester United lost just once in March and are undefeated in their last four games
Manchester United could have SHOCK player fit again for Nottingham Forest clash
Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho has spent the season on loan at Chelsea
Jadon Sancho potential next club revealed as Manchester United winger faces uncertain wait: report
Liam Delap of Ipswich Town FC looks on during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Ipswich Town FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on November 10, 2024 in London, England.
Liam Delap set for ‘big move’ as ITK sets out young Ipswich Town striker’s summer situation: report
Todd Boehly
Furious fans slam Todd Boehly for £6,333 resale tickets for Chelsea vs Liverpool
Kevin De Bruyne has started just 12 Premier League games this season
Manchester City report: Club-record touted for Kevin De Bruyne upgrade
Barcelona sporting director Deco
Liverpool report: Shock Barcelona meeting with Trent Alexander-Arnold revealed
John Terry, FIFA Club World Cup
Exclusive: ‘The Club World Cup is a fantastic thing to participate in. To go and produce on the world stage could play a big part in Chelsea’s future’ John Terry tells FourFourTwo how the Blues could use this summer’s tournament as a springboard
Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, wearing a white, black and red tracksuit top, looks on ahead of the Premier League match against Southampton at Anfield on 8 March, 2025
Liverpool report: Huge Mohamed Salah contract breakthrough touted
Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has been frustrating to watch at times this season
Liverpool finally get green light for Darwin Nunez replacement: report