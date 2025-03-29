‘Nobody is irreplaceable at Liverpool – Kevin Keegan left but Kenny Dalglish came in, Ian Rush left and they still won the league’ Former Anfield star explains why the Reds wouldn’t be crippled by departure of key player
Ex-Liverpool midfielder looks to history for reasons why the Reds can cope despite potential exit of star
Trent Alexander-Arnold moved closer to the Liverpool exit door this week, with uncertainty still hanging over two more key men.
It’s been reported in recent days that Alexander-Arnold is now near to agreeing to join Real Madrid this summer on a free transfer, and he’s not the only Liverpool star about to be out of contract.
Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk will also see their deals expire at the end of the season, and it remains to be confirmed whether they’ll be extending their stays at the club.
Liverpool still have hope over Salah staying
Liverpool fans remain hopeful that Salah and Van Dijk will remain at Anfield, given that both have had superb seasons to propel the team to the verge of the Premier League title.
Salah’s form has thoroughly impressed former Anfield midfielder Danny Murphy. “He’s had many brilliant seasons at Liverpool, although this season might be his best in terms of numbers,” Murphy told FourFourTwo.
“He’s been phenomenal and he’s still got games to go – it will be interesting how many records he breaks. His levels have been so good.”
Salah currently has 27 goals from 29 league appearances this season – only five goals short of his best ever Premier League haul of 32, achieved back in his very first season at the club.
Not only that, but he’s also bagged an incredible 17 assists, fully seven more than any other player in the league.
If he were to leave though, whenever that may be, Murphy insists that he isn’t irreplaceable. “I don’t think anyone’s irreplaceable,” he said, speaking in association with Poker Firma.
“If you look down the years, if you’ve been a fan as long as me, Kevin Keegan left, then Kenny Dalglish came in. Rushy left and they still won leagues after Rushy – John Aldridge came in and started scoring.
“Luis Suarez left, Fernando Torres left, but Roberto Firmino came in, Salah, Sadio Mane, that front three was arguably one of the best we’ve ever seen.
“Nobody is irreplaceable but it will be difficult, because of Salah’s level of performances and consistency.”
Chris joined FourFourTwo in 2015 and has reported from 20 countries, in places as varied as Jerusalem and the Arctic Circle. He's interviewed Pele, Zlatan and Santa Claus (it's a long story), as well as covering the World Cup, Euro 2020 and the Clasico. He previously spent 10 years as a newspaper journalist, and completed the 92 in 2017.
